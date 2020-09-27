Baku, September 27: Sixteen Armenian separatist fighters were killed on Sunday in Azerbaijan's disputed region of Nagorny Karabakh. The Armenian separatist fighters were killed after heavy fighting broke out with the Azerbaijani military on Sunday. "According to preliminary data, 16 (Karabakh) servicemen were killed and more than 100 wounded," reported The Strait Times quoting the separatist defence ministry as saying.

The fresh clashes erupted on Sunday between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia also claimed that two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down and three Azerbaijani tanks were hit by artillery. However, Azerbaijan" s defence ministry denied the claims. However, Azerbaijan said it launched "counter-offensive" after attacks by Armenian separatists. Azerbaijan, Armenia Clash Over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region: All You Need to Know About The Territorial Conflict.

Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday also warned Turkey for interfering in the matter. In his television address said that the country is on the brink of a full-scale war in the South Caucasus. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of attacking civilian settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Notably, the region is recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is controlled by Armenian forces. Russia also called for an immediate ceasefire and talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan to stabilise the situation.

