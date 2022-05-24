Kathmandu, May 24 (PTI) Baljeet Kaur has become the first Indian mountaineer to scale four 8,000-metre peaks in less than a month after she successfully climbed Mount Lhotse, the fourth highest mountain in the world.

Kaur, the 27-year-old climber from Himachal Pradesh, scaled Mt Lhotse on Sunday and became the first Indian climber to have climbed four 8000-meter peaks in a single season, said Pasang Sherpa, Director at Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd.

She successfully scaled the world's fourth highest peak with her guide Mingma Sherpa, he said, adding that it was Kaur's fourth successful climb this spring season.

Baljeet and Mingma summitted Mt. Annapurna I (8091-metre) on April 28, Mt. Kanchenjunga (8586-metre) on May 12. On May 21, they scaled Mt. Everest (8849-metre), Pasang said.

