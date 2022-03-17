Geneva [Switzerland], March 17 (ANI): The Baloch political and human rights activists have demanded immediate intervention by the United Nations to stop gross human rights violations in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.The Baloch Human Rights Council organised a demonstration at Broken Chair during the 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday.

They shouted slogans like "Stop human rights violations in Balochistan", "We Want Freedom" and "Terrorist State Pakistan". The banners at the demonstration highlight the ongoing genocide and rising cases of enforced disappearances in the province.The protesters alleged that thousands of youth have been forcibly displaced in Makkuran, Jhalawan, Dera Bugti, and Kohlu regions of Balochistan and the perpetrators of human rights violations are given impunity by the military-controlled legal system in Pakistan.

Samad Baloch, General Secretary of Baloch Human Rights Council said, "We are requesting the United Nations, the international community and the so-called civilised world to intervene in Balochistan as they have done in Ukraine. Russia has invaded a sovereign nation Ukraine, similarly, in 1948 Pakistan has invaded and forcibly annexed Balochistan."He added, "It is the high time that they show their moral, political responsibility and duty to intervene in Balochistan and help the people of Balochistan to gain their sovereignty to live in peace, security and stability with honour and dignity in their own soil."Hassan Hamdam, Vice President of Baloch Human Rights Council said, "We are here to highlight the gross human rights violations happening across Pakistan. Balochistan is having the worst human rights violations these days as the Pakistan Army takes some actions against the Baloch people. They are creating a heinous crime against humanity."He added, "It is unfortunate that the Pakistan Army picks young Baloch from their houses and their mutilated bodies found in mountains. They are disappearing like ghosts. These ghosts are from the Pakistani intelligence agencies."Hassan said, "We are here to request the international community if there is a state who is killing its people then who is going to protect us? When the state fails to provide security and justice to the people, then there must be someone who is responsible to take action. It is the United Nations that brings us here to highlight these issues." (ANI)

