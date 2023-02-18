Khuzdar, [Pakistan], February 18 (ANI): A protest rally was held in Khuzdar city of Pakistan's Balochistan province against the enforced disappearances of Rashida Zehri and her husband Rahim Zehri.

Sources reveal that the members of various political, social and student groups including the families of the missing persons participated in large numbers and expressed their anger.

The Baloch National Movement in a tweet said, "Pakistani state is using the disappearance of women as a tactic to instil fear amongst the Baloch masses to deter them from struggling for their just rights."

"It is high time the state of Pakistan is held accountable for its grave and continuous crimes against humanity," it further said in the tweet.

Political activists in Balochistan are blaming Pakistan Army for abducting the couple. They have also launched a social media campaign titled #SaveZehriFamily.

Baloch activist, Hafsa Baloch said in a tweet, "After a week Bibi Rashida and her husband Rahim Zehri are still in the custody of Pakistani forces. They were forcibly abducted by security forces and their whereabouts remain unknown."

The incidents of enforced disappearances are a regular phenomenon in Balochistan and Pakistan army and other security forces target political activists, students and other intellectuals. (ANI)

