Quetta [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): A Baloch rights organisation, PAANK, raised concerns on Wednesday over another incident of enforced disappearance in Balochistan, marking the third incident within seven days, allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan's Defence forces.

Zarif, son of Gamshad, a resident of Awaran near the port city of Gwadar, was allegedly forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani army, the rights body said.

Taking the matter to 'X', PAANK stated, "The reports of the forced disappearance of Zarif S/o Gamshad resident of Malar district Awaran, by the Pakistani Army is deeply concerning. He was summoned to Army camp in Geshkor on April 13, 2024, and subsequently arrested. His family deserves an answer and should be informed of his whereabouts."

In another incident, Yunus Mengal was forcibly disappeared, and the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement condemned the incident, adding that the reports indicated that Mengal was abducted by Pakistani army personnel.

"We strongly condemn the forced disappearance of Yunus Mengal. Reports indicate that Yunus Mengal was abducted by Pakistan army personnel. The incident, which occurred around 9 a.m. this morning near Jafferabad in the Khuzdar district, is deeply concerning," they stated.

The statement further mentioned, "Yunus Mengal's abduction following a raid on his shop by unidentified officials raises serious questions about the rule of law and human rights protections in the region."

They emphasised that forced disappearances undermine the very fabric of justice and human rights, adding that such acts not only violate the fundamental rights of individuals but also create an atmosphere of fear and impunity within society.

Paank further urged the authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Yunus Mengal and ensure his safe return to his family.

Similarly, in the case of Israr Ahmed's abduction, the PAANK stated, "Reports of the abduction of Israr Ahmed, a resident of Kirdagaap, on April 9th, by Pakistani intelligence agencies are deeply concerning. His family deserves answers and accountability.'

They called on the authorities to investigate this case transparently and ensure the safety and well-being of Israr Ahmed. (ANI)

