Karachi [Pakistan], April 26 (ANI): Peaceful Baloch protesters and lawyers faced violence, arrests, and false charges in Karachi by Pakistan's police amid countrywide protests against the brutal treatment and torture of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) central leadership and other detainees held at Hudda Jail, Quetta.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "As part of this movement, a peaceful demonstration occurred in Faqeer Colony, Karachi. However, as demonstrators were dispersing and returning home, they were met with a violent crackdown by Pakistan's police. Numerous peaceful protesters, including women and children, were violently assaulted and unlawfully arrested. Three Baloch women sustained injuries as a result of police brutality. Entire groups of demonstrators, including a full busload of participants, were detained without cause."

Also Read | Iran Explosion: Massive Blast, Fire Strikes Iranian Port City of Bandar Abbas, Injures at Least 281 People (See Pics and Videos).

After several hours, the police released the detained women and children; however, fifteen Baloch men remained in custody. By the next morning, First Information Reports (FIR) had been registered against ten of them. Alarmingly, five Baloch men are still being held, but the authorities are denying any knowledge of their detention. This has raised grave concerns that they may be at risk of enforced disappearance.

BYC highlighted, "In a further alarming development, when lawyers arrived at Mominabad Police Station to legally challenge the unlawful arrests, they, too, were subjected to violence and misconduct by the Station House Officer (SHO). Among those assaulted and detained were respected legal professionals: former MMC Advocate Tahir Mehmood, Advocate Waqar, Advocate Jaffar Mansoor, Advocate Keenagi Nadeem, and Advocate Waseem Saleem -- all representing the arrested protesters."

Also Read | Pope Francis' Funeral Concludes at St Peter's Basilica Di Santa Maria Maggiore, His Coffin Moves Out of Vatican (See Pics and Videos).

Former MMC Advocate Tahir Mehmood has reported harrowing conditions inside Mominabad Police Station, where detainees have faced severe physical mistreatment. Meanwhile, Advocate Waqar continues to be unlawfully detained by the police without any adherence to legal procedures.

BYC further stated, "The blatant violations of human rights, the suppression of peaceful protest, and the unlawful detention of legal professionals must not be ignored. This is a clear and alarming escalation of state violence against the marginalised Baloch nation, taking place openly and shamelessly." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)