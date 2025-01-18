Balochistan [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): Leading Baloch Human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organised rallies and gatherings across various regions such as Lasbela, Chehtar and Charsar on Friday ahead of the January 25 which the BYC will mark as the 'Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day'.

In a post on X, BYC said that the Lasbela region organized its first awareness rally and information desk on Friday in Hub, Balochistan.

During the meeting, BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch, urged the public to take an active role and participate wholeheartedly in the upcoming Baloch National Gathering on January 25 in Dalbandin on "Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day" emphasizing the importance of collective action in the struggle for justice and rights.

The post said, "During the event, the speakers exposed the state's notorious and increasingly desperate efforts to disrupt peaceful mobilization. A state operative was caught red-handed conducting surveillance while armed with a pistol and ammunition. Reports indicate that he had planned a targeted shooting but was apprehended before he could carry out his plot. This incident underscores the extreme measures the state employs to sabotage lawful gatherings and intimidate those advocating for Baloch rights".

It shared, "Awareness campaigns for the National Gathering continue across multiple regions, reinforcing a shared commitment to national unity and collective security. As part of ongoing efforts, another awareness rally and information desk will be held tomorrow, January 18, 2025, at Mira Naka, Lyari."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1880326227334164798

In another post, BYC noted that its Chagai Zone organized a corner meeting on Friday in Chehtar and Charsar in preparation for the Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day on January 25.

Another Baloch leader, Sabiha Baloch, condemned the state's role in promoting drug addiction among Baloch youth in Chagai under its patronage.

"She also highlighted the severe health consequences of nuclear explosions in Chagai, which have led to a significant rise in cancer-related deaths in the region. Furthermore, she pointed out that for the past two decades, Pakistan has been extracting valuable resources--such as gold, silver, chromite, and marble--from the Saindak project. However, the local people of Saindak continue to suffer daily humiliation and exploitation at the hands of Pakistani security forces while struggling to make a living. Dr. Sabiha Baloch also emphasized the role of so-called tribal leaders in Chagai, who have been responsible for the illegal seizure of land from the poor and vulnerable", the post added.

In light of these ongoing injustices, Sabiha Baloch appealed to the people of Chasar and Chehtar to come out in large numbers to Dalbandin on January 25, as a united front against oppression and to demand justice for the Baloch people. https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1880266399261593690 (ANI)

