Balochistan [Pakistan], December 3 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has condemned the extrajudicial killings of two individuals who were abducted by the Pakistani security forces eight years ago in Khuzdar's Zehri area of Balochistan.

The Balochistan Post identified the individuals as Abid Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain and Mast Khan, son of Ghawar Khan Lotani. The deceased were found near the Zehri Gazzan Kocho road.

In a post on X, the BYC stated," We vehemently condemn the brutal killings of Abid Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain and Mast Khan, son of Ghawar Khan Lotani, who were abducted by Pakistani forces eight years ago while travelling to Khuzdar. Their mutilated dead remains were recently discovered from Gazan Kocho, Khuzdar with notes mentioning their identities so their family members could recognise them."

BYC highlighted another incident of extrajudicial killing and said," Faqeer Jan, son of Syed Muhammad, a resident of Kunari Bazdad, who forcibly disappeared on September 2, 2024, and Asa Baloch, son of Noor Deen from Paho, who was abducted on February 17, 2023. Both were tortured and executed in a fake encounter on November 30, 2024, by Pakistani forces and their mutilated dead bodies were dumped on the riverside in Awaran."

Mahrang Baloch, a leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, also expressed concern over the discovery of four mutilated bodies of individuals who had been forcibly disappeared within just 24 hours. She emphasised that the problem of enforced disappearances is growing more severe in Balochistan, leaving families without justice or resolution, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

For the Baloch nation, standing up and resisting is the only way to stop this ongoing violence. The persecution and violence against the Baloch people, including forced disappearances and killings, continue without end.

These terrible actions show the continued mistreatment and targeting of the Baloch people. Those responsible for these crimes must be held accountable. BYC calls on the global community and organisations to raise awareness about human rights violations faced by the people of Baloch. (ANI)

