Balochistan [Pakistan], November 30, (ANI): The sister of the missing Diljaan Baloch has initiated an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Awaran, demanding his safe return.

Diljaan Baloch was allegedly taken into custody by Pakistani security forces at his home in Awaran on June 12, 2024. His whereabouts have been unknown ever since the Balochistan Post reported.

Also Read | Massachusetts: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies After E Coli Infection, Mother Believes It Came from McDonald’s Cheeseburger.

Protests for his recovery started on November 18, when family members and local residents blocked the main roads in Awaran. Although the road blockades were eventually cleared after authorities gave assurances, a sit-in outside the Deputy Commissioner's office has remained ongoing.

According to the report, during a press conference at the protest site, Diljaan's sister declared her hunger strike, voicing her frustration over what she called unfulfilled promises from authorities and local leaders. "We have waited too long for answers. This hunger strike is our final hope," she stated.

Also Read | Sydney Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Drop Saw to Escape Abusive Marriage in Australia, Disposes Of Body in 30 Plastic Bags.

Protesters are calling for Diljaan's immediate release and the dismissal of charges brought against demonstrators in previous protests. "If any harm befalls us during this protest, the district administration will be held responsible," the family stated.

Meanwhile, the rights organisation Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) has launched a social media campaign on X to raise awareness about Diljaan's enforced disappearance and express solidarity with his family. The campaign is scheduled for Sunday, December 1, from 8 PM to midnight.

In a statement, BVJ said, "This is an initiative to amplify the voices of the oppressed and reinforce the demand for justice for Diljaan and his family."

The organisation highlighted that the family has been protesting for more than 12 days, referencing a previous sit-in on October 3, 2024, which lasted four days.

That protest ended after local authorities promised the issue would be resolved within ten days, but no progress was made, leading the family to restart their sit-in on November 18. BVJ also condemned the alleged harassment of the family during their protests.

"This campaign is designed to raise public awareness about the suffering of victims of enforced disappearances and to show solidarity with the oppressed," the statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)