Mumbai, November 30: A 6-year-old girl from Massachusetts tragically passed away after contracting an E. coli infection, which her mother believes was linked to a cheeseburger from a local McDonald’s. Angelica Vazquez began feeling ill shortly after eating the cheeseburger on Halloween night.

Her mother, Samantha Ocasio, said the family had stopped at a McDonald's in Western Massachusetts before heading out for trick-or-treating, where Angelica chose the cheeseburger while her siblings had chicken nuggets. The following evening, Angelica began vomiting and complaining of stomach pain, which her mother initially attributed to a minor stomach bug. However, on November 2, Angelica collapsed after a bath and went into cardiac arrest. What Is E Coli Infection Linked to McDonald’s? All About Its Symptoms, Transmission and Treatment.

She was rushed to Baystate Medical Center but tragically passed away 12 hours later. Medical tests later confirmed she had contracted a dangerous strain of E. coli, which can cause severe symptoms and, in rare cases, lead to life-threatening complications like kidney failure. What Is E.coli Outbreak in UK? From Symptoms to Causes and Treatment, Know All About the Bacterial Infection That Can Cause 'Severe Bloody Diarrhoea'.

The mother suspects the E. coli infection came from the cheeseburger Angelica ate, although health officials and McDonald's have not verified the link. "She lit up everything," Ocasio said tearfully, reflecting on the pain of missing out on future milestones with her vibrant daughter.

