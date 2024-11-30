Sydney, December 30: Nirmeen Noufl, 53, has been denied bail by the New South Wales Supreme Court after being charged with the murder of her 62-year-old husband, Mamdouh "Emad" Noufl. Police allege that Nirmeen acted alone, killing her husband on May 3, 2023, in their Greenacre home in western Sydney. She reportedly used knives and a drop saw to dismember his body, later discarding the remains in up to 30 plastic bags across various suburbs. Despite extensive investigation, the remains have not been located.

The court heard that Nirmeen was allegedly motivated by frustrations over her husband's abusive behavior and his engagement to another woman in Egypt while maintaining their marriage, reported SMH. A police fact sheet further revealed that "Witness A" reportedly observed Nirmeen's actions on the night of the killing, while another witness overheard statements considered to be admissions. Holiday Tragedy: British Man Tyler Kerry Dies After Falling Down Lift Shaft During 'Dream Trip' With Girlfriend in Turkey.

Nirmeen was arrested last month after checking herself into a mental health hospital, where police gathered circumstantial evidence against her. Her lawyer, Greg James KC, argued that Nirmeen suffers from severe mental illnesses, including depression, PTSD, and psychosis. Supported by a dozen family members and friends during the hearing, Nirmeen continues to deny the charges and fight the case. US Shocker: Nanny Caught on Camera Shaking, Punching and Throwing Newborn Baby Across Room in California, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The court refused bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the strength of the evidence. Investigations into the alleged crime and the search for Mamdouh Noufl's remains are ongoing.

