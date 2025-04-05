Balochistan [Pakistan], April 5(ANI): A young man has reportedly gone missing after being detained by Pakistani military forces in the Dera Bugti district of Pakistan's Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The young man named Qadeer, son of Noor Hassan Bugti, was taken into custody by military personnel on Friday morning and subsequently moved to an undisclosed location. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

As of now, there has been no official comment from the district administration or other relevant authorities regarding the incident. The disappearance of Qadeer has raised alarm among human rights groups, which have consistently highlighted the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

This incident adds to the growing number of such cases, sparking further concerns among the families of the missing and activists campaigning for the safe return of those who disappeared, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Human rights organizations and international bodies have repeatedly accused Pakistani military forces and intelligence agencies of being involved in these disappearances, though these allegations are often met with either silence or denial from the Pakistani government, the report said.

The incident has intensified calls for greater transparency and accountability in addressing the serious and long-standing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Balochistan faces numerous challenges, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect, poor infrastructure and limited political autonomy. Despite its vast natural resources, local communities see few benefits, while forced disappearances remain common.

Human rights violations, such as killings and disappearances, are widespread. Dissent is harshly suppressed, with severe restrictions on freedom of speech, assembly, and movement. The region also frequently experiences internet shutdowns, further isolating communities and limiting their ability to access information, organize, or communicate, exacerbating the human rights crisis. (ANI)

