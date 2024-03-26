New York, Mar 26 (PTI) The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore which collapsed after being struck by a container ship in the early hours on Tuesday was named after an American attorney who wrote the lyrics of a song that eventually became the US national anthem -- The Star Spangled Banner.

The visuals of the collapse incident caught on camera have been widely shared on TV channels and social media platforms.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Attack: China Demands Probe After Five Chinese Nationals Killed in Attack on Convoy in Besham City of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Singapore-flagged container ship "Dali" with crew - all Indian, 22 in total - rammed into one of the pillars of the major bridge in Maryland's Baltimore at approximately 1:30 am local time, causing it to snap and plunge dramatically into the river below.

It was also not clear how many people might be in the water in the aftermath of this unfolding tragedy as rescuers searched for survivors racing against time.

Also Read | Baltimore Bridge Collapse Update: 22-Member Cargo Ship That Collided With Francis Scott Key Bridge Had All Indians Onboard: Report.

As the sun rose over the horizon revealing the full scale of the impact of the incident, it also put a spotlight on the history of the bridge that was opened to traffic in this very month in 1977.

On March 23, 1977, the Francis Scott Key Bridge that spans the Patapsco River in Baltimore was opened to traffic, according to the website of Preservation Maryland, an over 90-year-old Baltimore-based organisation that works for historic preservation. Baltimore is a major American city just outside of Washington.

"Besides the famous name, the bridge was a major milestone in Maryland's transportation planning and remains the second longest continuous truss bridge in the United States," it said.

The Key Bridge was a "major milestone" for the development of the Maryland highway system as it completed the Interstate 695 circuit around Baltimore. It was also a significant engineering accomplishment - and one of the longest continuous truss bridges in the US, according to Preservation Maryland.

Construction of the bridge, named after Francis Scott Key, began in August 1972. And, the lyrics of The Star Spangled Banner also have a Baltimore connection.

"On September 14, 1814, US soldiers at Baltimore's Fort McHenry raised a huge American flag to celebrate a crucial victory over British forces during the War of 1812.

The sight of those broad stripes and bright stars inspired Francis Scott Key to write a song that eventually became the United States national anthem."

"Key's words gave new significance to a national symbol and started a tradition through which generations of Americans have invested the flag with their meanings and memories," according to the website of the National Museum of American History. Key witnessed the twenty-five-hour bombardment of Fort McHenry from a British troopship anchored some four miles away, it said.

The southernmost transportation route across the Patapsco River, the Key Bridge, runs 1.6 miles and connects Sollers Point to Hawkins Point. The continuous steel truss bridge is 185 high and spans a distance of 1,200 feet. Including connecting approaches, the bridge is 10.9 miles long, according to the Preservation Maryland website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)