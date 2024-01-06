Dhaka, January 6: Four people died after an intercity Benapole Express train caught fire in Bangladesh's Gopibagh, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune. Dhaka Tribune reported that the incident took place around 9:05 pm on Friday and at least five compartments of the train have been set ablaze by "miscreants".

However, the victims could not be identified yet. Reportedly, seven firefighting units were brought in to control the fire, according to the duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Rakibul Hasan. Following the incident, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Mahid Uddin alleged that the Benapole Express train fire was a "planned attack". Bangladesh Train Fire Video: Four Killed, Many Injured After Passenger Train Travelling From Town Bordering India Set on Blaze

The incident happened just two days ahead of Bangladesh's general elections. "We cannot say for sure who carried out the arson attack but it is sabotage for sure," he said. The official added that those who carried out the attack will be brought under the law. "Such behaviour towards common people, children and women are inhumane." He further said that the people who committed the crime might have disguised themselves as passengers, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune. Bangladesh Train Accident: 13 Killed, Several Injured After Passenger Train Collides With Freight Train in South Asian Country

At least 4 people killed and several injured as Benapole Express train was set on fire in #Dhaka's Gopibagh tonight. This is the 8th #arson attack on #trains in 🇧🇩 since Nov 16, which has claimed 8 lives so far. #BNP-#JamaatEIslami seem to be back to their 2013-15 violent form. pic.twitter.com/b8ozibOXFe — Shah Ali Farhad (@shah_farhad) January 5, 2024

#Bangladesh At least 4 dead in arson attack on Benapole Express train at Gopibagh during its entry into Dhaka on the eve of BNP strike. Bangladesh will hold national elections on January 7, Sunday, but the BNP and dozens of other parties will be boycotting the elections.… pic.twitter.com/zv62QJl2Mi — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) January 5, 2024

Moreover, Ashraf Hossain, sub-inspector of Dhaka Railway Police Station, said that they received a fire report from the emergency service number around 9:07 pm. However, police officials are still fearing that people could be trapped inside the train, Dhaka Tribune reported.

