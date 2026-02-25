Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 25 (ANI): The Government of Bangladesh has appointed Md Mostaqur Rahman as the new Governor of Bangladesh Bank, the central bank of the South Asian country, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The notification stated, "Under the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 (President's Order No. 127 of 1972), Article 10 (5), Mr. Mostaqur Rahman, FCMA, has been appointed to the position of governor of Bangladesh Bank for a four-year term, starting from the date of his joining, subject to coordination with all other institutions and organisations."

Also Read | Stephen Hawking Epstein Files Photo: Viral Image Shows Late Physicist With Bikini-Clad Women on Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island in 2006.

Rahman succeeds Ahsan H Mansur, who stepped down from the post amid protests by officials. Mansur left office at around 2:00 pm (local time) today, and shortly after his departure from the central bank headquarters, the government announced Rahman's appointment.

Md Mostaqur Rahman is a distinguished entrepreneur and businessman, as well as a senior financial governance specialist. With over 30 years of leadership experience, he has built a reputation in corporate finance, export economics, industrial governance, and financial systems management. He has consistently demonstrated expertise in financial oversight, regulatory compliance, banking sector engagement, and capital management, officials said.

Also Read | Is Pedro Pascal Dating Rafael Olarra? Actor's PDA With Former Footballer Sparks Rumours (Watch Video).

Through the election in Bangladesh on February 12, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a landslide majority. Then, on February 17th, the new government took the oath. Under the leadership of Tarique Rahman as Prime Minister, this government, after assuming office, initiated extensive changes in various areas, including the military, civil bureaucracy, financial and other sectors. As part of this wave of change, today, there has been a reshuffling in the position of governor.

According to BDNews24, Rahman, 59, is a qualified cost and management accountant and a fellow of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB). He holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in accounting from Dhaka University.

Rahman has also been chairman of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)'s standing committee on Bangladesh Bank affairs since July last year, as per BDNews24.

It further noted that he had previously served as a board member of the Chittagong Stock Exchange between 1998 and 2000 and has been associated with several industry bodies, including BGMEA, REHAB and the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The news outlet further mentioned that the appointment comes after the finance ministry initiated a process to replace Mansur, who was appointed during the interim government that took office following last year's political upheaval. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)