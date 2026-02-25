Mumbai, February 25: A newly released photograph from the Jeffrey Epstein files has emerged showing the late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking surrounded by women in bikinis during a visit to the financier's private Caribbean island. The image, made public as part of the ongoing unsealing of documents related to the disgraced billionaire, provides visual context to Hawking's 2006 visit to Little St. James, an excursion that has been a subject of public speculation for years.

The photo depicts Hawking in his wheelchair on a beach, flanked by several women in swimwear. While the image has quickly gone viral, legal experts and historians note that Hawking’s presence on the island was previously documented, and he was never accused of any criminal wrongdoing or sexual misconduct. Elon Musk Slams The New York Times As ‘Utterly Disgusting’ Over Resurfaced 2014 Op-Ed on Paedophilia Amid Epstein Files Release.

Stephen Hawking Photographed With Bikini-Clad Women in New Epstein Files

This photo did not age well. Stephen Hawking popping up in the Epstein files, grinning between two bikini models holding cocktails, and yeah, the vibes are uncomfortably suspicious in hindsight. Nobody knows exactly when or where it was taken, but there’s a very ugly… https://t.co/T5hDriNV33 pic.twitter.com/tQCRfY8DD9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 25, 2026

Context of Stephen Hawking's 2006 Visit

The photograph dates back to March 2006, when Hawking travelled to the neighbouring island of St. Thomas for a physics conference. The conference was reportedly funded by Epstein and attended by several high-profile scientists and Nobel laureates. During the trip, Epstein invited the group to his private island for a barbecue and a submarine tour. While previous documents had confirmed Hawking's attendance at the event, this is the first time high-resolution imagery of the physicist on the island has been widely circulated through official file releases.

The Epstein Files and Public Interest

The release is part of a massive cache of documents stemming from a 2015 civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent victims. The unsealing of these records has sought to identify "associates" of Epstein, ranging from high-profile politicians to world-renowned intellectuals. Despite the provocative nature of the image, it is important to distinguish between social association and criminal involvement. Hawking's name appeared in the files primarily in the context of an email from Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Epstein sought to debunk allegations that Hawking had participated in an "underage orgy".

Public and Academic Reaction

The academic community has generally viewed Hawking's association with Epstein as an unfortunate byproduct of the financier’s aggressive efforts to "philanthropize" elite science. Throughout the early 2000s, Epstein funnelled millions into scientific research, often hosting conferences to gain proximity to the world’s leading minds. While the photo has generated significant social media commentary, there is currently no evidence suggesting that Hawking’s trip to the island involved the illicit activities for which Epstein was eventually convicted. Prince Andrew Arrested: Everything We Know About the Misconduct Charges and Epstein Files Links.

Legacy of the Investigation

The continued release of Epstein's files serves as a reminder of the broad social network the financier maintained before his death in 2019. For many figures named in the documents, the challenge remains separating professional or social attendance at Epstein-funded events from the darker reality of the crimes committed on Little St. James. As of now, the Hawking estate has not issued a new statement regarding the latest photo release.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mail and Wion), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).