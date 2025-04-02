Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 2 (ANI): The 25th Session of the BIMSTEC Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) commenced today in Bangkok, Thailand, ahead of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit scheduled for April 4, 2025. A five-member delegation from Bangladesh, led by Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md. Jashim Uddin, participated in the meeting, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin addressed the session, focusing on the progress of the Sector 'Trade, Investment and Development including Blue Economy,' for which Bangladesh serves as the Lead Country. He urged member states to extend their full cooperation in ensuring the timely finalisation of six key agreements under the Framework Agreement on the BIMSTEC Free Trade Area.

These include agreements on Trade in Goods, Rules of Origin, Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters, Dispute Settlement Procedures and Mechanism, Trade Facilitation, Investment, and Trade in Services. "The realisation of the FTA is paramount for our region's collective economic advancement," he emphasised, according to the statement.

During the meeting, delegates reviewed the reports of meetings held since the last Senior Officials' Meeting, including the Report of the Eminent Persons' Group (EPG) on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC.

Additionally, discussions took place regarding the progress and outcomes related to BIMSTEC's specialised centres, including the BIMSTEC Centre for Weather and Climate and the establishment of the BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence on Tropical Medicine, the statement added.

The Senior Officials also prepared for upcoming high-level engagements, finalising the draft Provisional Agenda and draft Report for the Twentieth BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting, which is set to take place tomorrow. They further finalised the draft Provisional Agenda and draft Declaration for the Sixth BIMSTEC Summit, ensuring alignment on key issues ahead of the event.

Bangladesh is set to host the 26th Session of the BIMSTEC Senior Officials' Meeting in Dhaka, continuing its role in fostering regional cooperation and economic integration among BIMSTEC nations. (ANI)

