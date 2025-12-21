Chittagong [Bangladesh], December 21 (ANI): The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chittagong has announced the immediate suspension of all visa operations, effective Sunday, following a security incident at the Assistant High Commission of India (AHCI) in the port city.

In an official statement, IVAC Bangladesh confirmed that services would remain halted for an indefinite period. "Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice," the statement read.

The suspension follows reports of unrest and security concerns near the diplomatic mission earlier this week.

The IVAC has clarified that the decision to resume services will depend on a thorough assessment of the local environment.

"The announcement for reopening the visa centre will be made after reviewing the situation," the IVAC Bangladesh added.

The heightened security situation coincides with a series of violent incidents across Bangladesh. On Sunday, ten individuals were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh.

Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. Chief Adviser of the Interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, confirmed the legal action in a post on X.

"10 Arrested in Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case: Mymensingh, 20 December 2025: Law enforcement agencies have arrested ten individuals in connection with the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh," Yunus stated.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) apprehended seven suspects, while the police arrested three others.

Simultaneously, the capital city, Dhaka, remains on edge. Following the final funeral prayers for Sharif Osman Hadi, the slain convenor of Inqilab Moncho, on the Dhaka University campus on Saturday, the organisation rallied towards the Shahbagh area.

The Inqilab Moncho convenor, Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the July Uprising last year, was pronounced dead on Thursday, after he was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

Following his death, protests broke out in the capital of Dhaka, with a fresh wave of protests breaking out today as the activists gathered at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection to call for justice for the slain leader. (ANI)

