Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 6 (ANI): A mob vandalised the residence of Bangladesh's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka on Wednesday evening, Dhaka Tribune reported. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house.

The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction, Dhaka Tribune reported, citing UNB.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Invites PM Narendra Modi to White House Next Week.

Local media linked the protest to an online speech by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Social media posts had earlier called for a "Bulldozer Procession" towards Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence located at Dhanmondi-32 if Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech, as reported by Dhaka Tribune. By 10.45 pm (local time), an excavator had been brought to demolish the house. Protestors, who arrived in a rally around 8PM, forced their way in, breaking into the main gate before proceeding to vandalise the property.

Also Read | DeepSeek Blocked in South Korea: Foreign, Trade Ministries Block Access to Chinese AI Platform Amid Concerns About User Data Collection.

Many protestors reportedly climbed to the second floor, using hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to destroy portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and damage sections of the historic house, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Earlier in the day, Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, posted on Facebook: "Tonight, the land of Bangladesh will be freed from fascism." Other figures, including Sharif Osman Hadi, the convener of the Inquilab Mancha and a member of the Jatiyo Nagorik Committee, also shared posts warning of the attack, Dhakar Tribune reported.

This was not the first time the Dhanmondi 32 residence has been targeted. Earlier on August 5, demonstrators had previously attacked the house, causing destruction and setting parts of it on fire, Dhakar Tribune reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)