Bangladesh Parliament passes Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill, upholds ban on Awami League activities

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 8 (ANI): The Bangladesh Parliament on Wednesday approved the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, incorporating provisions to prohibit the activities of individuals or entities involved in terrorist activities. An ordinance was earlier issued during the tenure of the interim government.

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The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament in the afternoon without any changes to the content of the original ordinance.

Through this ordinance, amendments were made to the existing Anti-Terrorism Act, under which the interim government had decided to ban all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League and its leaders until the completion of their trial at the International Crimes Tribunal.

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Previously, the Anti-Terrorism Act did not contain any provision to ban the activities of an entity outright.

It only allowed the government to issue a gazette notification listing an individual or declaring an entity banned if they were found to be involved in terrorist activities. However, the amendment introduces a provision enabling the government to prohibit all activities of such entities. The bill passed on Wednesday formalises that ordinance into law.

Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed presented the bill in Parliament for passage.

During the session, Opposition Leader Shafikur Rahman raised objections, stating that members had received the comparative document only three to four minutes earlier and had not had sufficient time to review it. He emphasised that the bill was sensitive and requested more time before it was passed.

In response, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed stated that there is a designated time for raising objections, and if concerns had been submitted within that timeframe, they could have been considered and added that no objections could be entertained at that stage of the legislative process.

The Opposition Leader reiterated that the document had been received too late. The Speaker responded that the matter could be reviewed later, but no objections could be accepted at that point.

Subsequently, Salahuddin Ahmed moved the bill for passage and described it as an amendment aimed at banning what he referred to as a "genocidal terrorist organisation" and said it was intended to strengthen the existing Anti-Terrorism Act. He also noted that public movements involving the Opposition Leader and members of the NCP had contributed to the decision to ban the organisation's activities under the law and added that its registration with the Election Commission had already been suspended. Further amendments have also been made to the ICT Act in accordance with Article 47 to facilitate the trial of the organisation.

The bill was passed by a voice vote.

According to the bill, if any individual or entity is involved in terrorist activities, the government may issue a gazette notification to declare the entity banned, list it in the schedule, or prohibit all its activities.

The law also prohibits publishing or printing press statements on behalf of such entities, as well as any form of propaganda through media, online platforms, social media, or other means. Additionally, organising processions, meetings, rallies, press conferences, or delivering public speeches in support of such entities will be banned. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)