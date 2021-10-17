Dhaka [Bangladesh] October 17 (ANI): The rising trade and use of the highly addictive drug methamphetamine, also known as 'meth' have alarmed sirens among Bangladeshi authorities.

This came after authorities got to know that a more pure and powerful form of meth drug is on track to soon replace its derivative Yaba, which is a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Also Read | Tropical Storm Kompasu Kills 22 in Philippines So Far, 16 Missing.

Youths from affluent families are the main consumers of meth due to its high price point, high-ranking law enforcement officials informed.

According to users, the nerve stimulant in meth is 20 times more powerful than Yaba drug which creates an instant feeling of euphoria, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Also Read | US: Four People Injured in Shooting Outside Stadium in Alabama.

On Thursday, the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) had also arrested a woman and her son-in-law with Tk1 crore worth of met.

During the raid in Jatrabari, the elite force had also recovered 5kg of the drug Ice and arrested two people, Md Hossain alias Khokon, and Md Rafiq. Khokon is suspected to be involved with a ring that supplies the meth drug.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) also seized Tk12.5 crore worth of the meth drug.

Authorities informed that prolonged use of this drug may affect arteries, which can result in bleeding, and cause serious damage to the heart, kidneys and liver.

Recently, the authorities have also intercepted 13 consignments of crystal meth mostly in Dhaka, all of which reportedly came from Myanmar, Dhaka Tribune reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)