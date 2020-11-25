Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 25 (ANI): Bangladesh is expected to get 68 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, under the global arrangement called Covax facility within 2021.

The Daily Star citing the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday reported the cost for each shot of vaccine from Gavi arrangement has been estimated between USD 1.62 to USD 2.

"Those, who will submit the National Vaccine Deployment Plan first, will receive the vaccine supply first," Dr Shamsul Haque Mridha, Director of Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI), said in a press conference at the health directorate.

"Hopefully, we will submit it on the first day, GAVI will start accepting the guideline," he added.

Bangladesh will collect the vaccines from Gavi through financing and the health directorate will submit the National Vaccine Deployment Plan on COVID-19 vaccination as per the condition, The Daily Star reported.

Chaired by Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, director-general of the health directorate, top officials of the DGHS attended the event. (ANI)

