Dhaka (Bangladesh), January 30 (ANI): The Interim Government in Bangladesh has expressed deep concerns over the reports of incidents of women being prevented from engaging in recreational activities.

"We specifically condemn the actions of hooligans who have forcefully disrupted girls' football matches. Women are equal citizens of Bangladesh and enjoy the same human and civil rights as men. The IG is doing everything in its power to ensure that they enjoy their full rights as Bangladeshi citizens", a statement from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said on Thursday.

Anyone who imposes their restrictions on girls and women in violation of their rights will be held accountable for their actions according to the laws of Bangladesh, it added.

"The Interim Government will take stern actions against any attempt to discriminate against or oppress any group of citizens", the statement said.

The Office of the Chief Adviser has ordered district administrations in Dinajpur and Joypurhat to take the necessary steps to resume the stalled football matches.

The district administrators told us that they recently organised women football, cricket, and kabaddi match in their districts. Hundreds of people watched the matches, and they were appreciated by all sections of people in their districts, the statement said.

The Interim Government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, said it had recently organised one of the largest Youth Festivals in the country, which included women's sports matches held in hundreds of rural district and subdistrict towns, and thousands of girls took part in the football, cricket and Kabaddi matches, even in many remote rural districts.

"Professor Yunus has been a lifelong champion of women's rights. Grameen Bank, which he founded, was more than 90 percent owned by women. Last week, Professor Yunus met FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and sought his support to build infrastructure and facilities for women footballers in Bangladesh", the statement said. (ANI)

