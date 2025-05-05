New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): In a celebration of shared heritage and growing goodwill, a medley of Angolan Zimbho songs and Indian music was played during a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in honour of visiting Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco at Hyderabad House.

In a post on X, the official account for India's Public Diplomacy, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), shared the glimpses, stating, "Strengthening people-to-people ties & promoting cultural understanding. During the Banquet hosted by PM Narendra Modi for Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco in Hyderabad House, a medley of Angolan Zimbho songs and Indian music was played, highlighting the fraternal ties between the two countries."

The banquet, held as part of President Lourenco's ongoing state visit to India, reflected the mutual appreciation and cultural diplomacy that underpins the India-Angola relationship. The event brought together dignitaries and senior officials from both nations, aiming to reinforce bilateral ties across sectors.

Earlier, Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday met with the President of Angola, Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco.

Angolan President Lourenco, during his state visit to India, emphasised a renewed vision for India-Angola ties, calling for a deeper economic partnership.

Lourenco, on Saturday, received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar and others were also present. Lourenco also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat by laying a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

The Angolan President also signed the visitors' book after laying a wreath, paying homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

During the visit, both countries also discussed the upcoming 4th India-Africa Forum Summit. Angola, as chair of the African Union, assured India of its commitment to facilitate the summit and work with other African leaders to finalise mutually convenient dates. (ANI)

