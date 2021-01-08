London, Jan 8 (PTI) A Hindu organisation in the UK has been honoured by the Chartered Institute of Linguists for its contribution to the development of tools, resources and training to promote the learning of the Gujarati language.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, UK, was awarded the Threlford Memorial Cup for 2020 by the institute recently.

The Threlford Cup, awarded annually since 1935, is presented to individuals or organisations that have evidenced a significant contribution in fostering the study of languages, and is a part of the institute's wider initiative to “celebrate the importance of language and cultural understanding as well as excellence in language learning”.

The award to BAPS recognises the important and impactful contribution to the development of tools, resources and training to promote the learning of the Gujarati language.

"The Threlford Cup, our major award for encouraging others to learn languages, was awarded to BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), UK, for the unique and innovative resources developed for teaching Gujarati and ensuring that the language and culture are kept alive among young members of the Gujarati community," the Chartered Institute of Linguists said.

The award pays tribute to the efforts of many BAPS volunteers who have transformed the learning and teaching of Gujarati into an enjoyable, accessible and innovative experience.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is an international community-based Hindu organisation.

In the UK, BAPS is respected as one of the largest and most active Hindu organisations in the country. It is particularly known for its multifarious community outreach activities and the internationally acclaimed BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, London, popularly known as ‘Neasden Temple'.

