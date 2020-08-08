London, Aug 8 (AP) British radio host Sideman quit the BBC on Saturday over the corporation's decision to include a racial slur in a news report about a racist attack.

Sideman, who appeared on music station Radio 1Xtra, said in an Instagram post that broadcasting the word “feels like a slap in the face to our community.”

Also Read | Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Admitted to AIIMS After Testing COVID-19 Positive: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

The comedian and broadcaster, whose real name is David Whitely, said that “with no apology (from the BBC) I just don't feel comfortable being aligned with the organization.”

The BBC included the word when reporting last month on a violent attack on a young Black man in Bristol, a city in southwest England. The attackers are reported to have yelled the offensive term as they ran into the 21-year-old with a car.

Also Read | India, China Conclude Major General-Level Talks, Disengagement in Ladakh Including Depsang Plains Area Discussed: Reports.

The victim needed hospital treatment for a broken leg and other injuries.

The BBC has defended the decision to use the word, saying it wanted to convey the racist nature of the attack and “gave adequate warnings that upsetting images and language would be used.” On Thursday the BBC said it had received more than 18,000 complaints about the broadcast. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)