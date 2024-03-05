World News | Bear Attacks a Skier in North Macedonia as Mild Winters Cut Their Hibernation Short

Skopje (North Macedonia), Mar 5 (AP) A Danish skier was injured in a bear attack at a nature park in North Macedonia Tuesday, in an area where authorities say mild winters have led to a surge in the brown bear population.

The skier, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital in the western city of Tetovo, Stojance Angelov, head of the country's state-run Crisis Management Center, said. He suffered injuries to his left leg in the attack that took place in the Shar Mountain area.

Mild winters in recent years have caused bears to cut short or skip hibernation, leading to a surge in their population and increased sightings in urban areas.

Similar problems have also been reported in neighboring Greece, where farming associations say crops and bee hives have been damaged. (AP)

