Beijing [China], July 16 (Xinhua/ ANI): Beijing reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (July 15th), the municipal health commission said Thursday.

This marked that the Chinese capital city had reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for 10 consecutive days.

No asymptomatic cases or suspected cases were reported.

A total of 23 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery on Wednesday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 15, the city reported 335 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, of whom 168 were still hospitalized and 167 had been discharged from hospital after recovery. There were 17 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, the commission said. (Xinhua/ ANI)

