California [US], April 8 (ANI): Hundreds of Chinese dissidents and human rights activists assembled at Liberty Sculpture Park in California for the unveiling of a sculpture demanding that the Chinese Communist Party release detained lawyer Gao Zhisheng, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to the report, Gao, nominated three times for the Nobel Peace Prize and known for defending religious freedoms, has been missing since August 2017.

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The sculpture, titled "Gazing at the Stars--Gao Zhisheng," features a detailed depiction of his face and head.

Sculptor Chen Weiming, founder of the park, said during the ceremony, as quoted by The Epoch Times, that the artwork symbolises a permanent tribute to a "hero" of the Chinese people in a land representing freedom.

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He added that the statue honours not just Gao but all individuals fighting for basic rights.

As highlighted by The Epoch Times, Gao was once celebrated by China's Ministry of Justice in 2001 as one of the country's top lawyers for defending vulnerable groups.

However, his stance changed after he publicly condemned abuses against practitioners of Falun Gong in 2005, leading to surveillance of him and his family.

The Epoch Times further reported that, after additional criticism of the government, Gao's law firm was shut down, and he was imprisoned in 2006.

Even after his release, he continued advocating for religious freedom, representing underground Christian groups and Falun Gong practitioners, while also authoring books and drafting a vision for China's future governance.

Human rights in China remain a major global concern, with activists, lawyers, and minorities facing strict state control.

Cases like Gao Zhisheng highlight enforced disappearances, surveillance, and imprisonment for dissent.

Authorities have been accused of suppressing religious freedom, including actions against Falun Gong practitioners and underground Christian groups.

Tight censorship, limited free speech, and restrictions on civil liberties continue to draw criticism from international human rights organisations and governments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)