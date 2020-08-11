New York [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): India would be sending more relief and humanitarian material to Lebanon in order to help authorities to deal with the situation post the blasts in Beirut which claimed lives of over 150 people, said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of India, I would like to convey our deep condolences to the people and the government of Lebanon on this terrible human tragedy. We are shocked by the loss of human lives and the widespread destruction," Tirumurti said.

He further commended the spirit of locals and authorities for their "resilience" and "dedication" while coping with the blast tragedy.

"Having paid my visit to Beirut last year, it is difficult to imagine that this vibrant city has been affected by the blast. I admire the resilience of the people and dedication of rescue workers coping with this tragedy," he said.

Tirumurti further expressed solidarity with the Lebanese authorities and added that the Government of India is in discussion with the Lebanese government as to how India can "contribute further" and provide support.

"India has recently sent Lebanon essential medical items to combat COVID-19 -- we are immediately sending more relief and humanitarian material of medicine foodstuff and other essential items to do whatever we can to alleviate the difficulties on the ground. We are in discussion with the Government of Lebanon on how we can contribute further and provide additional support," he added.

A deadly blast rocked the Lebanese capital's port on August 4, killing 158 people and injuring over 6,000 others, while its shock waves have caused damage, estimated at one billion USD to at least half of the city's infrastructure.

According to the Lebanese government, the blast was caused by some 2,750 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which was confiscated by the port authorities back in 2014 and stored in violation of safety protocols for years since. (ANI)

