Minsk [Belarus], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Employees of the Belarusian Red Cross Society plan to go to the border with Poland on November 12 to provide further humanitarian aid to migrants who have been camping there since early this week, Dmitry Shevtsov, the head of the organization's mission to the country, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The organization's staff and volunteers have been visiting these migrants since Tuesday to hand out essentials, such as food and hygiene kits and warm clothes, given the harsh conditions and cold weather they are facing.

"On 11.11.2021 in the evening, employees of the Belarusian Red Cross went to the border to bring warm clothes and to assess the needs of the migrants there. On 12.11.2021 it is planned to go to the Belarusian-Polish border for further provision of humanitarian aid," Shevtsov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

