Tallinn, Mar 20 (AP) Belarus has stepped up security along its border with Poland after security forces killed a foreigner in the region who allegedly was planning a terrorist attack, the Belarusian human rights group Viasna said on Monday.

The Belarusian KGB security agency said the alleged terrorist was killed in a shootout on Sunday in the city of Grodno, just east of the Polish border.

Also Read | Pulling Down of Indian Flag at London Mission: UK Asked To Quickly Arrest Culprits Involved in Incident, Says Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra (Watch Video).

It did not identify the suspect's nationality or give other details, but said its officers along with police and border guards were conducting “special operations” in the city on Monday.

Viasna released what it said was a video of the Sunday incident in which dozens of officers could be seen storming the entrance of a five-story apartment building.

Also Read | Bees vs Dogs! Unusual Bee Attack Claim Lives of Two Pet Dogs in South Texas.

Sappers and explosives-seeking dogs were called to the residence of the regional governor, Viasna said.

Border guards were intensely inspecting vehicles and luggage and scrolling through mobile telephones at the Kazlovichy border crossing with Poland, Viasna said.

Belarusian authorities have conducted large-scale raids and arrests since the February 26 drone attack on a Russian A-50 military plane at an airfield near Minsk.

According to Viasna, more than 100 people have already been detained during the raids in Belarus.

Belarus hosts Russian soldiers and equipment, some of which have been deployed in the war in Ukraine. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)