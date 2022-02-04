Brussels [Belgium], February 4 (ANI): The Belgian authorities on January 27, 2022, on the eve of the international day for the protection of data privacy, sanctioned EU DisinfoLab and the executive of Saper Vedere for unlawful activity.

In 2018, an organization called EU DisinfoLab engaged in what South Asia Democratic Forum's (SADF) analysis considered to be the most important disinformation act in contemporary times, said ARCHumankind (Alliance to Renew Co-operation among Humankind) in a statement.

Also Read | US Warns Chinese Companies Over Efforts to Evade Export Controls on Russia.

The analysis convinced both the French political establishment and the French press of the existence of a supposed, major Russian conspiracy - which DisinfoLab itself later admitted was false

Within their sophisticated disinformation activities, EU DisinfoLab, working in tandem with Saper Vedere, engaged in the political profiling of French citizens.

Also Read | Argentina: 20 Killed, 74 Fall Sick After Consuming Adulterated Cocaine in Buenos Aires.

ARCHumankind welcomed the Belgian authorities' decision; however, it regretted that this organization's activities continued unsanctioned for three and a half years.

Furthermore, ARCHumankind said that this disinformation activity was only possible due to a large network of complicities and complicit actions and added that the network, and these actions, crucially, must also be scrutinized. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)