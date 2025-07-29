Ostend [Belgium] July 29 (ANI): The Belgium Regional U-Tsang Association successfully hosted a two-day Shoton Festival in the coastal city of Ostend, Belgium, from July 26 to 27, 2025. The event featured Chief Guest Dhundup Gyalpo, the Tibetan Liaison Officer for Europe, along with representatives from various Belgian government and non-governmental organisations, members of the U-Tsang Cholkha in Belgium, and the broader Tibetan community in the country, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The festival commenced with a performance of Tashi Shoelpa, an age-old Tibetan dance style, and was succeeded by a display of traditional Tibetan clothing from the U-Tsang region presented by young members of the Belgium U-Tsang community. The host association also showcased a variety of cultural performances that highlighted Tibet's rich heritage.

In his keynote speech, Chief Guest Dhondup Gyalpo praised the Belgium Regional U-Tsang Association for its efforts in organising such an important cultural event. He also recognised the Tibetan community in Belgium for uniting in celebration of Shoton despite their geographical dispersion. He underlined the crucial importance of preserving Tibetan culture, particularly through language, history, and education across generations. He urged Tibetan parents and elders to cultivate a strong sense of cultural identity in the youth, stressing the need to maintain their unique heritage in an increasingly fast-paced world. Reflecting on 2025 as the "Year of Compassion," he encouraged community involvement in future events that promote compassionate values, as noted in the CTA report.

Following the keynote address, Association President Ngawang Zomkyi provided a brief overview of the Shoton Festival and its profound cultural significance within Tibetan national customs and traditions. A ceremonial cake-cutting was conducted to celebrate the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday, as mentioned by the CTA.

A key highlight of the event was the performance of the Tibetan opera Khandro Drowa Zangmo by the French Lhamo group. The evening wrapped up with a vote of thanks from Tsomo, Secretary of the Belgium Regional U-Tsang Association.

Throughout the two-day festivities, participants enjoyed traditional Tibetan circle dances and engaged in various Tibetan games, fostering a strong sense of unity and happiness, according to the CTA report. (ANI)

