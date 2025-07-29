Arizona, July 29: In a shocking incident in the United States, a 38-year-old man allegedly left his four children in a hot car to visit a sex shop in Phoenix, Arizona. The accused, identified as Ascencio Largo, was booked and arrested on charges of child abuse after police officials responded to multiple calls of children being left unattended in a vehicle. It is reported that children were aged two to seven. Cops said that the car was off and its windows were rolled up.

According to a report in The New York Post, the alleged incident occurred on Thursday evening, July 24, when the temperature reportedly reached 104 degrees. Speaking about the incident, Phoenix Police said, "Officers responded to a parking lot of a business near 24th Street and Madison Street regarding multiple children inside of a vehicle that was not running. When officers arrived, they located multiple children in the car." US: Delta Air Lines Pilot Rustom Bhagwagar Held at San Francisco International Airport Over Child Sex Abuse Charges.

The official statement also stated that police officers gained entry into the vehicle and secured the children. Coos also said that the temperature inside the car had hit 125 degrees (51.6 degrees Celsius). It is also learnt that the children aged 2, 3, 4, and 7 showed signs of heat distress, including skin discolouration and profuse sweating. After being rescued, the children were put in an air-conditioned police SUV before they were rushed to a local hospital.

"There were signs of distress, you know, colour discolouration, you know, skin bright red, sweating. Clearly, the heat was affecting the children," Sergeant Rob Scherer said. After this, cops searched for Ascencio Largo and found him in a sex shop called "The Adult Shoppe". Cops said that initially, Largo pretended that the car was not his. During Largo's court appearance, Jane McLaughlin, Commissioner of Maricopa County, said that officials entered the store and "called out many times" but did not receive any response from Largo. US Shocker: Montreal Man Kills 9-Year-Old Daughter on Vacation, Hides Body Under Log Before Falsely Reporting Her Missing in New York; Arrested.

He called the incident "shocking". When Largo finally emerged, he tried to pretend that it was not his vehicle. Cops also noticed alcohol on Largo's breath. They also said that the accused's driver’s license had an ignition interlock requirement in place; however, the vehicle did not have one installed. The 38-year-old has been jailed on four counts of child abuse and four counts of endangerment.

