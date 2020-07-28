Brussels [Belgium], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Authorities of Belgium's northernmost Antwerp province have imposed a curfew from 11:30 pm to 6 am and also ordered companies to return to remote work where possible, due to a sharp jump in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Belgian state broadcaster RTBF said that in the mentioned period, everyone should stay home, except for movements caused by extreme necessity (travel to work or to the hospital).

All cafes and restaurants must close no later than 11 pm. All contact sports for athletes over 18 years of age are temporarily prohibited.

Banquet halls and fitness centres will also be closed in some areas of the province. (Sputnik/ANI)

