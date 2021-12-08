Moscow [Russia], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): There are signals from Berlin and Moscow that both sides expressed readiness to work out common positions despite the complexity of relations, German Ambassador in Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Wednesday.

"We all know that relations between our countries with regard to central political issues are quite complex, that is, our governments on important political issues adhere to opposite positions, which are clearly indicated, and it will take a long time before we find a common position," the diplomat told the forum of the Russian-German cross-year.

According to von Geyr, there are signals from Moscow and Berlin that "testify to the openness and readiness to discuss global problems and challenges, to develop joint approaches, which is already being carried out."

"On the German side, this is reflected in the new coalition agreement," the ambassador said. (ANI/Sputnik)

