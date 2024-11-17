Abuja [Nigeria], November 17 (ANI): Abuja city's air was filled with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' chants as the Indian Diaspora awaited the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nigeria on Saturday.

The city was decked out with posters and hoardings of PM Modi early on Saturday as the Prime Minister emplaned from India for his five-day visit to three nations including Nigeria.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Abuja on Saturday (local time). Nigeria is the first stop in the PM's five-day visit to three nations where the head of both nations aims to strengthen the strategic ties. After his visit to Nigeria from November 16 to 17, PM Modi will be heading to Brazil for the G-20 summit. PM Modi's final destination is Guyana.

The Indian diaspora expressed their enthusiasm surrounding PM Modi's maiden visit.

"We are very enthusiastic to meet our PM. This is his maiden visit to Nigeria. We welcome him," Girish Jaikar, a member of Indian diaspora told ANI.

Ramesh Malik, President of Odia Association in Nigeria, emphasised on India-Nigeria strategic ties and hoped that the PM's visit would bring "fruitful results" for the diaspora.

"An Indian PM is coming to Nigeria after 15 years. We are very energetic and enthusiastic. We have a lot of hope from PM Modi because India-Nigeria ties need to be improved. We hope that his visit will give a fruitful result," Ramesh Malik said.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit, PM Modi stated that he would be first visiting Nigeria at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a focus on reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations. The Prime Minister will also be meeting with the Indian community in Nigeria during his visit. He will be there in the African nation from November 16 to 17.

"At the invitation of H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi," the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed on Saturday for his five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. (ANI)

