Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Neilsoft Limited, a technology-driven, pure-play engineering services and solutions company operating in the ER&D industry catering to the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Manufacturing and Industrial Plant segments globally, today released its Q3, F.Y. 2025-26 results following the Board approval in its meeting held on February 20, 2026.

Mr. Nilesh Malpani, CFO, commenting on the results, said, "Our Q3 Revenues stood at Rs. 1,259.95 Mn. reflecting YoY growth of 18.1% (in Rs. terms) and QoQ Revenue growth of 25.9%. In US $ terms, Q3 FY 2025-26 revenue grew 16.2% YoY. We estimate Q4 Revenue to come in at a similar level as Q3 and are pleased to see a good acceleration in our YoY Revenue growth in H2 F.Y. 2025-26."

Mrs. Rupa Shah, Whole-time Director of Neilsoft, further commented - "The acceleration in our Revenue is due to the boom in Data Centers, Battery Energy Storage Systems and Semiconductor projects worldwide. We expect continued contribution from these segments in F.Y. 2026-27."

