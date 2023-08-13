Thimphu [Bhutan], August 13 (ANI): The Bhutan Youth Development Fund (YDF) created a platform for budding entrepreneurs as well as innovators, namely, e-Mentoring Platform. It was inaugurated on Sunday by Princess Chimi Yangzom Wangchuck, the Vice President of YDF and the daughter of the fourth King of the country Jigme Singye Wangchuk, in the capital Thimphu, reported The Bhutan Live.

As per the YDF, many aspiring entrepreneurs experienced challenges in terms of skills and guidance until now.

The e-Mentoring platform is a website, on which, one can either register as a mentor to provide guidance by sharing your knowledge and skills or can register as a mentee to avail guidance and support from the skilled mentos, according to The Bhutan Live.

The platform is built to connect aspiring entrepreneurs in the country with professionals to provide them with the necessary guidance and upskill them in their domain.

Kinley Tenzin, Chief of Social Enterprises at YDF said, “Now it’s the age of technology so, we are leveraging on this technological integration which is why we have come up with this e-platform. It can seamlessly connect people and these people are people who have expertise, skills and knowledge. Therefore, we wanted to act as a catalyst and act as a linkage by connecting these dots."

He added that they are hoping more people will come forward to avail themselves of the service, reported The Bhutan Live.

“I am hopeful that with the launch of the e-mentorship platform, people will start signing up for this platform, as a mentee or as a mentor. Then, we also hope that people who are experts in their subject, business or industries, whatever skills they have will come forward," he said.

The platform has 30 mentors as of now, including accomplished entrepreneurs, influential leaders and seasoned advisors to guide and promote the upcoming generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. (ANI)

