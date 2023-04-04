President Droupadi Murmu meets Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Welcoming him, President Murmu said that India and Bhutan enjoy a close partnership at all levels, based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding.

Also Read | Bizarre! Boss in Hong Kong Demands Pictures of Gravestones After Employee Asks for 12-Day Leave To ‘Pay Respects to Ancestors’ During Ching Ming Festival.

She said India deeply values the multi-faceted and unique partnership with Bhutan.

The President said that as Bhutan's largest development partner, India is proud to support projects in Bhutan in sectors like health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, digitization and skill development. She assured that India's development partnership would continue to be guided by the priorities and aspirations of Bhutan.

Also Read | EU Move to Ban Forced Labor Goods Poses a Test for SE Asia.

The President noted that this year Bhutan is set to graduate from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category and embark on the path towards becoming a high-income economy. She said that India would remain a reliable partner of Bhutan on this journey.

She said that India and Bhutan have been also collaborating on the fin-tech, start-up and emerging technology fronts. The President said that the two countries should expand the ambit of this collaboration to properly utilize the energy and potential of youth.

The Bhutan King is on a three-day state visit to India. Earlier in the day, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders reviewed the full range of bilateral engagement and also sketched a roadmap in terms of the next steps to take forward multifaceted cooperation and partnership. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)