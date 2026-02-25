Aravalli (Gujarat) [India] February 25 (ANI): The Bhuvneshwar Mahadev Temple, located in Bhiloda taluka of Gujarat's Aravalli district, is emerging as a growing centre for religious tourism, supported by state-led infrastructure development and increased pilgrim footfall.

Situated near the Indrasi dam reservoir, the temple, also known locally as Bhavnath Temple, is regarded by devotees as an ancient site associated with the sage Bhrigu.

The temple houses a Swayambhu Shivling, which attracts devotees throughout the year. During the month of Shravan, particularly on Mondays, thousands visit the shrine to perform abhishek rituals with water and milk. Local authorities report a significant increase in attendance during this period, as well as during the annual fair held on the temple premises.

District Magistrate Prashasti Pareek said the state government is working to conserve ancient temples in the district while improving facilities for visitors. She stated that efforts are underway to strengthen arrangements for the annual fair and to enhance basic amenities to accommodate increasing numbers of pilgrims.

According to temple priest Sanjay Shastri, the site is believed to be approximately 5,000 years old and associated with sage Bhrigu's penance. Local religious accounts also link the site to Rishi Chyavan. Devotees consider the presence of the Swayambhu Shivling as central to the temple's significance.

As part of infrastructure upgrades, the Gujarat government has constructed a guest house within the temple premises to enable longer stays for visitors. Road connectivity to the shrine has also been improved, easing access to the location.

Devotees highlight several traditional practices associated with the temple. Soil from the nearby Bhrigu Kund is believed by locals to have healing properties. Rituals such as Mundan (the first head-shaving ceremony of a child) and other customary ceremonies are regularly conducted at the site.

Visitors from outside Gujarat also travel to the temple. Aruna Rawal, a devotee from Mumbai, said she visits the shrine annually and considers it an important religious destination. She described the temple as spiritually significant and comparable in importance to other major Shiva shrines.

With infrastructure improvements and continued administrative support, the Bhuvneshwar Mahadev Temple is being positioned as a key religious tourism destination in North Gujarat. Local authorities expect further growth in pilgrim numbers in the coming years. (ANI)

