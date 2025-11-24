Janakpur [Nepal], November 24 (ANI): Nepal's ancient city of Janakpur is drenched in Bibah Panchami fervour as the main day of the week-long rituals draws near.

In the second year since the Pran Pratistha of the Ram idol in Ayodhya, the maternal home of Goddess Sita is gripped with the fervour of the celebration. The ancient city has completed all preparations for the grand religious festival, the Janaki Temple Management Committee has stated.

"Preparations for Bibah Panchami have been completed with the city decked up for the festivity. The Janaki Temple, along with other religious sites in Janakpur, has been decorated. Just as it was readied for Lord Ram in the Treta Yug, the same scene can now be seen in Janakpurdham. Thousands of devotees will come here along with sadhus and saints. The whole of Janakpur is prepared for Bibah Panchami," Ram Tapeshwor Das, deputy Mahanth of Janaki Temple, told ANI.

"The rituals of Swoyambar will be held on the 25th (November), the auspicious day, at 1 PM (local time). The Bibah rituals will start from 6 PM (local time). No stone has been left unturned to make it a grand success, with the involvement of all state and private authorities for the celebration of Bibah Panchami," the deputy Mahanth added.

Works ranging from cleaning to the construction of attractive tents and pavilions have been carried out in the Janaki Temple area, the Rangabhumi ground, and the Bahrabigha premises. These sacred places have been decorated, and colourful lights have also been installed. The main rituals of the Bibah Panchami festival will take place at the Janaki Temple and the Bahrabigaha Rangabhumi.

The Janaki Temple Management Committee has stated that a large number of sadhus, holy men, saints, ascetics, monks and nuns are expected to arrive from various religious centres in India, including Ayodhya, Rishikesh and Haridwar, this year.

This festival, one of the main religious events in Janakpurdham--known as the cultural capital of Mithila--has long been a major means of strengthening Nepal-India religious relations.

Various religious and cultural rituals are held as part of this festival. These include the nagar darshan ritual on the first day, followed by the phoolbari leela on the second, the dhanush yagya on November 22, the tilakotsav on November 23, the Matkor ritual today, the Swoyambar and Subha Bibah rituals on November 25, and the Ramkalewa ritual on November 26.

Every year, on the fifth day of the waxing moon in the month of Mangsir, thousands of devotees from across Nepal and India visit Janakpurdham to celebrate the festival. (ANI)

