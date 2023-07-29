Washington, D.C [US], July 29 (ANI): Using an authority from the US Congress that draws weapons directly from American stockpiles, President Joe Biden has announced USD 345 million in military support for Taiwan, The Hill reported.

Using a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) that Congress granted last year, Biden authorised the shipment of weapons to Taiwan on Friday.

Quoting a congressional employee who is familiar with the package, The Hill reported that it includes man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), weapons, and missiles in addition to intelligence and surveillance capabilities.

The announcement was first made public as a memorandum to the secretary of state, directing the withdrawal of "defence articles and services of the Department of Defence, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 621 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(3) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $345 million in defence articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan," the memorandum read, according to the White House.

Taiwan, an island with a democratically elected government, is seen by China as an integral part of it, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated that Taipei should be united with Beijing.

The 2023 US budget included USD 1 billion for weapons shipments to Taiwan, and Congress had asked the administration to complete the backlog of military supplies to the self-governed island.

Taiwan is encouraged by the US to have the defensive capabilities and diplomatic power to oppose a forced takeover by Beijing, whether through military war or economic pressure, as per The Hill. (ANI)

