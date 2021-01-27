Washington DC [US], January 27 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and several other bilateral issues, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. They discussed both countries' willingness to extend New START for five years, agreeing to have their teams work urgently to complete the extension by February 5," White House said in a statement.

"They also agreed to explore strategic stability discussions on a range of arms control and emerging security issues. President Biden reaffirmed the United States' firm support for Ukraine's sovereignty," the statement said.

Biden also raised other matters of concern, including the SolarWinds hack, reports of Russia placing bounties on United States soldiers in Afghanistan, interference in the 2020 United States election, and the poisoning of Aleksey Navalny.

"President Biden made clear that the United States will act firmly in defence of its national interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies. The two presidents agreed to maintain transparent and consistent communication going forward," the statement further said. (ANI)

