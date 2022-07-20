Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska on Tuesday (local time) visited the White House, as part of her high-profile trip to Washington.

Zelenska was greeted on the South Lawn by US President Biden, who presented her with a bouquet of yellow sunflowers, blue hydrangeas and white orchids -- reminiscent of the colours of the Ukrainian flag, The Washington Post reported.

Also Read | Russia President Vladimir Putin Arrives in Iran To Forge 'Fearsome' New Anti-West Alliance.

"First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska embodies the same tenacity and resilience as the country she hails from. It was an honor for Jill and me to welcome her to the White House this afternoon," Biden Tweeted.

US President was along with first lady Jill Biden, who hugged Zelenska at White House. Jill Biden has visited Ukraine in May. "Since we met on Mother's Day in Ukraine, my heart has remained with Mrs Zelenska and the Ukrainian people. That day, I also met mothers and children who fled the war. Their courage, and Mrs Zelenska's courage, has inspired the world," Jill tweeted.

Also Read | Pakistan National, Who Crossed Over to India via International Border To Kill Nupur Sharma, Held in Rajasthan.

The Ukrainian delegation includes -- Ambassador Oksana Markarova, according to The Washington Post.

On Monday, Zelenska met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power to "address the long-term psychosocial impacts of Russia's war" in Ukraine, according to the White House.

Earlier Tuesday, Zelenska visited the new Victims of Communism Museum in Washington to accept a human rights award on behalf of the people of Ukraine. In remarks at the museum, Zelenska noted that there were three photographs of Ukrainian dissidents who had been tortured or sent away for "questioning the cult of Stalin." She compared those to some of the atrocities Ukrainians had faced in the past five months as a result of Russia's military actions in Ukraine, The Washington Post reported.

Zelenska, as per The Washington Post, is scheduled to address Congress to give an update on the security, economic and humanitarian conditions on the ground in Ukraine on Wednesday.

Notably, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which the West has termed an unwarranted war. As a result of this, the western countries have also imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)