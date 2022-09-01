Washington [US], September 1 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Thursday discussed by telephone the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan and global health, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"Secretary Blinken and High Representative Borrell discussed their shared commitment to support the Afghan people through Afghanistan's ongoing economic and humanitarian crises as well as the importance of working with the broader international community, to support the education of Afghan girls," Price said in a statement.

The two officials reaffirmed the importance of a successful Seventh Replenishment Conference for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which US President Joe Biden will host during the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month, the statement said.

Price also confirmed the United States' commitment to helping the Global Fund reach its funding goals in order to more effectively fight HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as well as build resilient and sustainable health systems. (ANI/Sputnik)

