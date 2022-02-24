US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Ukraine Crisis(File Image)

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on Wednesday (local time) and condemned Russia's decision to recognize the so-called "independence" of the Ukraine breakaway regions.

This comes after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk and ordered the sending of Russian troops in the regions.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: EU Sanctions 351 Russian Lawmakers in Response to Recognition of Donetsk, Luhansk.

Both sides discussed the "extensive bilateral coordination on developing and executing swift and severe economic measures against Russia."

Furthermore, Secretary Blinken expressed "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and commitment to European security.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: European Union Sanctions Against Russia Come Into Force.

"Secretary Blinken condemned the Russian Federation's decision to recognize the so-called "independence" of the purported republics controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine and send Russian troops to these areas as a "peacekeeping" force. They discussed the extensive bilateral coordination on developing and executing swift and severe economic measures against Russia. Secretary Blinken expressed unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and commitment to European security," read the statement by the US State Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)