Balochistan [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has escalated its global initiative to shed light on the ongoing repression in Balochistan, attracting attention from international political leaders and human rights groups.

The campaign, led by the BNM's Foreign Department, has reached out to officials and lawmakers in Ireland and the European Parliament, expressing concerns about human rights abuses, unlawful detentions, and the violent suppression of peaceful demonstrations.

A significant element of this initiative is the potential impact on Pakistan's GSP+ trade privileges, which are dependent on the country's compliance with international human rights norms. BNM has called upon European legislators to hold Pakistan responsible for its actions in Balochistan.

At the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Commission, BNM Chairman Dr Naseem Baloch headed a delegation that took part in various UN activities and organised the 6th Balochistan International Conference in Geneva. The delegation engaged in diplomatic efforts and advocacy to urge the international community to take action.

This campaign has elicited responses from multiple European leaders. Ireland's Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Harris, recognised the escalating concerns and confirmed that Ireland's embassy in Islamabad is closely observing the situation. Ireland is in communication with the EU and other partners regarding the detainment of Dr Mahrang Baloch and other activists.

Members of the European Parliament have also expressed their worries. MEP Barry Andrews condemned the arrests and reiterated his commitment to upholding human rights, vowing to take further action. He recalled his meeting with Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch and committed to urging Pakistani authorities on this matter. Likewise, MEP Cynthia Ni Mhurchu criticised the arbitrary detentions and promised to raise the issue with her colleagues in the Renew Europe group.

Irish MP Richard Boyd Barrett also condemned Pakistan's efforts to silence Baloch voices, noting that a parliamentary question has been sent to Ireland's Foreign Minister concerning this issue.

BNM's Foreign Department has pledged to continue its outreach to lawmakers in Europe and the US, human rights organisations, and the UN to amplify the struggle of the Baloch people. (ANI)

