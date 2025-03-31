Every year, Seward’s Day is a legal holiday observed in the US state of Alaska on the last Monday of March. This year, Seward’s Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 31. The day commemorates the signing of the Alaska Purchase Treaty on March 30, 1867, when the United States bought Alaska from Russia. The annual event honours William H. Seward, the U.S. Secretary of State who negotiated the purchase. The deal was initially called ‘Seward’s Folly’ or ‘Seward’s Icebox’ because many Americans believed Alaska was a useless, frozen wasteland. From Kenai Fjords National Park to Inside Passage, 5 Attractive Tourist Attractions of Alaska.

Seward's Day should not be confused with Alaska Day, which marks the formal transfer of control over Alaska from Russia to the United States. This annual event is a state holiday in Alaska, which means government offices and some businesses remain shut. Scroll down to know more about Seward's Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Seward’s Day 2025 Date

Seward’s Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 31.

Seward’s Day Significance

Seward’s Day is an important annual event that aims to educate people about the history and legacy of Alaska. On this day, various events are held in schools and museums. This event had long-term political, economic, and strategic benefits for the United States. The day holds great significance as the purchase added 586,412 square miles to the U.S., nearly doubling its size at the time.

The treaty extended American influence in the Arctic and Pacific regions. Alaska became a key military location, especially during World War II and the Cold War, due to its proximity to Russia. Today, it houses important U.S. military bases and NORAD defense systems.

